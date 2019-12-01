Murray has been plagued by a hip injury since 2017 and it was widely assumed that he would have to retire after being forced to undergo surgery for a second time in January.

However, he has since returned to the sport, first in doubles and subsequently in singles, capping his year by winning the European Open in October, and he drawing inspiration from the longevity of his 'Big Four' rivals.

"You'd expect Roger to finish first as he is six years older than me and Novak and five years older than Rafa," he said at a promotional event for a new documentary about his comeback.

"Seeing what they are still doing is fantastic and hopefully I can try and get back on the court and have the chance to compete against them again before I finish.

I guess seeing guys playing in their late 30s is a positive thing that you can look at and go it is possible to keep doing it and play at that level.

"But if I was still playing at 38, I'd be very surprised with that."