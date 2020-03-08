Mauresmo, a former Australian Open and Wimbledon champion, coached Murray between 2014 and 2016, replacing Ivan Lendl, who in turn returned to replace her.

The Scot reached three Grand Slam finals under the Frenchwoman's tutelage but feels like she received undue criticism for her work with him purely due to her gender.

"The reaction to Amelie's appointment as my coach, even from people close to me, was when I realised there was a problem," Murray wrote on the official Olympics website.

"The reason they were questioning her was purely based on her sex; it was not because of her ability or what she'd done in her career.

"I did well with Amelie and reached Grand Slam finals, but a lot of people saw the period when we worked together as a failure because I didn't win a Grand Slam title.

"People blamed her for that, but that wasn't the case with my other coaches - it was always me who was the problem, and I would get the criticism when I lost.

"With Amelie, the questions I would get asked a lot of the time after losing matches would be about our relationship. I've never had that at any other time in my career.

"When it comes to mindset, skillset and intelligence, there's no reason why a woman can't be just as good as a man, and hopefully things will change when women are given more opportunities."

Murray played mixed doubles with Serena Williams at Wimbledon last year and also holds an Olympic silver medal after reaching the final alongside Laura Robson in London in 2012.

The 32-year-old says he has noticed the popularity of WTA players playing alongside their ATP counterparts and hopes to see mixed doubles expanded in the future.

He added: "When I first competed at the Olympics in Beijing in 2008, I went along to watch the badminton mixed doubles and absolutely loved it. Similarly, people love watching mixed doubles in tennis; more sports should look at these formats and think about what they can do and what fans might want.

"When I played mixed doubles with Serena Williams at Wimbledon last year, it was a good example of how the format draws a slightly different crowd to the sport. Normally when I win or lose at Wimbledon, people will come up to me and say: "Well done" or "Bad luck". But, with Serena, so many people said: 'We loved seeing you and Serena playing together. It was brilliant.'

"People enjoy seeing that, and we should promote it. How can you not see that it's a good thing?"