Jamie, partnering with Neal Skupski, beat the pairing of Andy and Feliciano Lopez at 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 10-4 to reach the semi-finals.

This is the second time the pair have met in doubles action, with Jamie also coming out on top when pairing with John Peers against Andy and Leander Paes in the Coupe Rogers event in 2015.

“We’re happy to win today. It’s always a difficult situation, probably more so for him than me,” Jamie told the ATP Tour website.

“I think we both did a good job and it was a pretty good level. It was packed for most of the match, so it was good fun."

Andy will now travel to North Carolina to to play American Tennys Sandgren in the Winston-Salem Open.