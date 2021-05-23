Jamie Murray says his brother Andy needs the opportunity to compete as the Scot fights back from persistent injury problems.

Andy has only been able to play in three tour-level singles matches since the start of 2021 with coronavirus and a groin injury picked up ahead of the Miami Open in March hampering his progress further.

His brother believes a run of matches will greatly benefit the former British number one's progress.

"It has been frustrating for him," he told BBC Scotland

"Obviously he keeps getting niggles and stuff that has set him back, for him he just needs to get a clear run of events, and that is what has been difficult for him for various reasons over the last few months.

"His game is good, he just needs the chance to compete.

Hopefully with the grass season coming up he can get a good four or five weeks of tournaments under his belt and try to build up some momentum for himself.

"I think he's incredibly courageous to be honest, because he's had a lot of setbacks with his body and he's still here," he said.

"He shows how much courage he has, which we knew already, but also how much he loves the game."

