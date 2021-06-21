Andy Murray believes that Novak Djokovic has a unique set of achievements that set him apart in the claim to be the greatest of all time, but adds he is "not that fussed" about the debate.

Murray was once in with a chance of being part of the discussion, but dropped out of the Big Four as it became the Big Three when he could not overcome hip surgery to return to the top of his game.

That leaves Djokovic to be compared to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who have 59 Grand Slam singles titles between them.

“None of their careers have finished yet,” Murray said, reported Tennis Head

“Obviously we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

“For me, the fact that [Djokovic] has won every Masters 1000 twice, and every Slam twice as well, that obviously stands out as where you could make that argument [that he is the best ever]. That is incredible what he’s done.

“And then with Rafa [Nadal], on clay he’s won 13 French Opens. You know, that’s the most that anyone’s won at a single Slam. That’s incredible.”

Murray then turned his attention to Federer’s claims.

“Then with Roger [Federer], he’s been doing it over multiple generations now,” Murray observed.

“He’s still able to compete at the highest level.

“He’s 39 years old and his record and results on grass are unmatched. So, I’m not that fussed on who is the best.”

