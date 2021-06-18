Andy Murray has said that he can sympathise with Roger Federer as the Swiss veteran attempts to rediscover his form as the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The 39-year-old former Wimbledon champion was preparing at the Halle Open in Germany ahead of the English Grand Slam, but he crashed out against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Federer was unhappy with his performance, saying after his defeat: “It was not a good attitude from my side, I was disappointed in the way I was feeling on court, the way things were going.

“It’s important for me to take the right decisions moving forward for Wimbledon and for the rest of the season because this type of third set I cannot accept.”

Federer missed almost all of 2020 and has undergone two knee surgeries in his time away from the court, and he pulled out of the French Open prematurely to manage his fitness.

Another former Wimbledon champion, Murray, has had his own injury problems, including a hip operation that would often prevent those who undergo the procedure to be unable to take part in any kind of sport, let alone professional tennis.

He has a wildcard entry for Wimbledon, and while he beat Benoit Paire at Queen’s, he then lost to Matteo Berrettini on Thursday. Speaking after the defeat about Federer’s own comeback, Murray claimed he had some knowledge of making a return after an extended period away.

“I don’t know exactly what Roger’s situation is, but I know from my own experience that it’s not easy coming back and playing after such a long period out,” he said.

“When you’re used to playing at such a high level every time you step on the court and to not be playing that way and seeing the shots you want to play and just not being able to execute them…you’re wanting to get into a rhythm and it’s not happening, so it can be hard.

“It’s extremely frustrating. I understand why it would be frustrating for Federer, but I’m sure he will work it out.”

