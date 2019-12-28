Murray had given an emotional press conference ahead the first Grand Slam of 2019 in which he said he felt his hip injury had got the better of him and it felt like he was announcing his retirement.

The Scot did not pull out of the tournament though and contested an epic first-round clash with Roberto Bautista Agut, coming back from two sets down before losing 6-2 in the decider.

An emotional Murray was interviewed on court by his former coach Mark Petchey and the Australian Open organisers played him a video entitled 'Thank You Andy Murray' as a farewell to the former world No 1.

“I didn’t think I had said that I was definitely retiring – I don’t know what I had said in the press conference really,” Murray said ahead of his return to the tournament.

“I was so emotional. I didn’t know what I had said. I didn’t think I had said I’m retiring. I think I said I would like to get to Wimbledon to stop. And at the time, that was my plan.

Video - Andy Murray explains how he recovered after nightmare injury and why he wasn’t ready for Wimbledon 02:12

“I didn’t want to play any longer than that because I couldn’t do it any more. And then the video. I can’t really remember what exactly was in it. I think Mark Petchey did the interview with me and it was a tough, tricky moment for him as well.

“That match for me. I said as well to my team and my family afterwards, if that is the end, that is fine. It would have been an amazing way to finish.

"Brilliant atmosphere, packed crowd, epic match, almost came back. And it was like: that is fine, if I had had to finish there, I would have been ok with it.”