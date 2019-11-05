The former British number one has reportedly been selected by Andy Murray and his team-mates for the role, and he has chosen to accept the invitation.

If confirmed, Henman, who retired in 2007, will be in charge of the British team participating in the inaugural £11.8 million event in Australia.

The 45-year-old, who was once ranked at number four in the world, was reportedly the top choice of Murray's for the role.

According to numerous newspaper sources, the appointment is set to be confirmed in the next week.

Under the rules of the 24-nation event, the captain of each country is chosen by 'the number one singles player in consultation with their team members', which resulted in Murray and his British colleagues selecting Henman.

Tim Henman and Andy Murray Getty Images

Murray and his brother Jamie, along with Kyle Edmund and other British players, met with the former Wimbledon semi-finalist at the Paris Masters over dinner, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 11-day ATP Cup has been set up by the ATP Tour as a direct competitor to the Davis Cup, which is now being promoted by the marketing company of Barcelona star Gerard Pique.

Henman's expected appointment will reportedly have no bearing on the position of British Davis Cup captain Leon Smith in his role.

As with Smith, Henman will be responsible for picking the doubles pairing and will sit courtside to offer coaching advice to his players.

Britain's group matches will take place in Sydney with the event kicking off on January 3 and ending with the final on January 12.