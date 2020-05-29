Andy Murray will make his return to tennis at a behind-closed-doors tournament organised by his brother Jamie from June 23-28 in London, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Friday.

Murray, 33, has not competed since the Davis Cup Finals in November due to complications with his hip. He was targeting a return to the tour at the Miami Open in March before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Play Icon WATCH Murray downs Goffin to win virtual Madrid Open title 00:00:56

Play Icon

Roland-Garros Forget: We want to have a French Open with fans AN HOUR AGO

Apart from the Murray brothers, the LTA announced that fellow Britons Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund would also take part in the exhibition tournament.

"We're excited to be hosting Jamie Murray's tournament 'Schroders Battle of the Brits' at the National Tennis Centre on June 23-28," the LTA said.

Play Icon WATCH 'Tell Rafa not to be such a bad loser!' - Murray mocks Nadal after virtual win 00:03:58

Earlier this month, the ATP Tour and International Tennis Federation extended their suspensions of professional tennis until July 31.

Tennis Dressed for French Open, Kvitova wins all-Czech crown on return to action 18 HOURS AGO

Play Icon