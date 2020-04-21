Andy Murray is set to take part in behind closed doors tennis tournament, organised by his brother Jamie, this summer to fill the void in the tennis calendar left by the cancellation of this year's Wimbledon.

According to The Times, plans are in place to replicate the ATP finals format with the top eight British male players and a "handful of doubles teams" competing in a round-robin event featuring two groups.

Players would take up the roles of umpires to maintain social distancing and would decide whether shots are in or out.

The competition is reportedly backed by Murray's brother Jamie and is set to take place from June 29 to July 12 - when Wimbledon was supposed to be before it was abandoned on April 1.

