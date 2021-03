Tennis

Tennis news - Aslan Karatsev claims maiden ATP trophy as wonder year continues

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. The Australian Open semi-finalist Aslan Karatsev has completed his dream run in Dubai this week with his first ATP trophy as he defeated South African Lloyd Harris in Saturday's final 6:3, 6:2 to become the third Russian champion on the ATP Tour this season.

00:01:07, 4 hours ago