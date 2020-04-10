The show, which will air every Friday, will feature interviews with players and other figures from throughout the sport, highlighting social media posts and charitable work within the tennis community.

Hoping to fill the void left by the postponement and cancellation of this summer’s Grand Slam tournaments, the first episode will air on Friday April 10, on Facebook and YouTube channels. The episode will feature interviews with Sofia Kenin and Donna Vekic, among others.

So far this year, the French Open has been postponed from May to September, just a week after the US Open is due to finish, and WImbledon, which would have taken place in June and July, has been cancelled.