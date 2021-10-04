The ATP has announced that, following the completion of an Independent Safeguarding Report, it has opened a separate investigation into domestic abuse allegations against Alexander Zverev.

Zverev's former girlfriend, Olya Sharypova, has alleged that she suffered domestic abuse at the hands of the former US Open finalist.

The investigation will focus on an incident in Shanghai, where Sharypova alleges that Zverev pushed her up against the wall of a hard-tiled bathroom and grabbed her by the throat. She stated that the incident was part of a continued pattern of abuse that had also happened prior to the US Open in 2019 and at the Laver Cup. Zverev denies the allegations.

Laver Cup Kyrgios hints at retirement after being beaten twice at Laver Cup as Team Europe sweep Day Two 26/09/2021 AT 07:36

The ATP has announced that it will open an investigation in relation to the Shanghai incident. The decision comes after a separate Independent Safeguarding Report sanctioned by the governing body "to ensure all adults and minors involved in professional tennis are safe and protected from abuse".

“An internal investigation into allegations concerning Alexander Zverev at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai in 2019 is currently underway. The ATP fully condemns any form of violence or abuse and will investigate such allegations related to conduct at an ATP member tournament,” read the statement from the ATP

ATP CEO Massimo Calvelli added: "As an organisation we recognise the need to be doing more to ensure everyone involved in professional tennis feels safe and protected. The recommendations of the Safeguarding Report will help us approach this in a robust way. We are committed to making meaningful steps forward and know this won’t be an overnight process.

"The allegations raised against Alexander Zverev are serious and we have a responsibility to address them. We hope our investigation will allow us to establish the facts and determine appropriate follow-up action.

"We understand Zverev welcomes our investigation and acknowledge that he has denied all allegations. We will also be monitoring any further legal developments following the preliminary injunction obtained by Zverev in the German Courts.”

ATP STATEMENT IN FULL

An Independent Safeguarding Report, commissioned by the ATP earlier in the season, has been completed. It represents a key element of the ATP’s overall safeguarding review to ensure all adults and minors involved in professional tennis are safe and protected from abuse.

Compiled by a team of experts led by Chris Smart, former Detective Chief Inspector in the Metropolitan Police (UK), the report outlines a number of wide-ranging recommendations to ensure safeguarding is embedded across all aspects of ATP organisational activity. Topics covered include prevention, reporting and investigation of abuse, disciplinary measures, policy statements, event safety, training, information sharing, collaboration with other bodies of tennis and the appointment of dedicated safeguarding leads.

ATP will now evaluate the recommendations to identify immediate next steps and develop a longer-term safeguarding strategy relating to all matters of abuse, including domestic violence.

In parallel, an internal investigation into allegations concerning Alexander Zverev at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai in 2019 is currently underway. The ATP fully condemns any form of violence or abuse and will investigate such allegations related to conduct at an ATP member tournament.

Laver Cup 'It's a team huddle!' - Team Europe take coaching to next level with Zverev 25/09/2021 AT 21:22