ATP players who complain about equal pay are 'weak', says Pliskova

WTA Doha: Highlights Pliskova - Pera

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

Karolina Pliskova has voiced her indifference to the debate over equal pay in tennis but believes men who complain about gender equality are "weak".

With the sport suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Roger Federer has sparked a debate about a potential merger of the ATP and the WTA, the governing bodies for men's and women's tennis respectively.

Pliskova believes that merging the two tours should bring equal opportunity with regard to exposure on television and a chance to play on show courts but remains unfazed about the prize pot, though voicing her distaste for men who complain about financial parity.

"I don’t like the men who are complaining that we would get the same money," she is quoted as saying by the Independent.

"I think it is super weak from them that they complain we have the same money as them.

“The only time it is true is at grand slams. I understand they play longer, but they are men. They are stronger than us. I don’t see the reason why we should compare each other.

“I don’t need to have the same prize money as men. But to have the same chance to play on centre court or to have the same chance to be on TV, that should be possible with these changes.”

The professional tennis circuit is due to restart ahead of the North American hardcourt season, but there are significant fears of a further delay due to the pandemic.

TennisKarolína Plíšková
