Barbora Strycova insists that she will not end her career and will return after tennis' suspension ends for at least one last tournament.

At 34, Strycova is one of the veterans of the WTA tour, but had made a fine start to the 2020 season, reaching the doubles final at the 2020 Australian Open alongside Hsieh Su-wei.

There are fears that tennis may not be able to reconvene before the end of 2020 but Strycova insists that she fully intends on returning to the court when permissible but admits that she fears a loss of motivation or condition.

"When the lockdown first started I was so positive that I was going to play and I was so motivated," she told Eurosport during an Instagram tennis-themed fitness class.

"But as time goes by, it’s changing. I’m not saying I want to stop but to be honest I don’t want to finish like this either. I want to perform, even if I have one last tournament, and stay on the court because it’s such a big part of my life.

"I don’t want to only play doubles, I feel good on a singles court as well. I want to play both. I don’t just want to play on grass which is my favourite surface, but every surface, everywhere!

"I think it’s tough when you are older as you do not know how your body will handle it when you return to the court after such a long time. You can practice all you want, but when you get on the court in a match situation – the adrenaline, the nerves, it’s so different. Even I am pretty nervous how my body will handle it when I do come back."

Roger Federer sparked an internal debate in professional tennis this week by suggesting that the WTA and ATP tours should merge and form one touring body, something which Strycova is in favour of.

"I think it’s a very good idea. If we can do it, not just to talk about it, it’s a great thing," she added.

"We can then work together. I don’t think it will ever come up from the women, but we can follow then men and it’s a good thing. I think it would be pretty cool, but let’s see how ever something is and even if we start to play some tournaments."

Strycova also believes that tennis will not return before the year is out, but says she is doing her best to keep playing the sport.

"Two weeks ago, we were told we were able to play, but with only two people. Not more than three people in the same club, so we are allowed to play. I am playing twice a week just so I can hold a racquet and feel it for my shoulder and wrist. To be honest, when you don’t have a goal, it’s tough. I don’t think we’ll play this year. But we just have to stay positive."

