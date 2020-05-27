Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation ceremony after winning the Women's Singles final against against Serena Williams of the United States on day thirteen of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu is the perfect hero for Canadian children - according to compatriot and ice hockey legend Wayne Gretsky.

She won her first Grand Slam as a teenager in September last year - defeating Serena Williams in the final - having already won the prestigious Indian Wells title a few months previously.

And Gretsky has been impressed both with her game and her attitude.

"I remember watching her first match [at Indian Wells] and thinking that's one of the hardest working athletes I've ever seen in my life,"

"She went on to win the tournament and then, at the US Open, to play in front of all those fans and everyone cheering the American girl [Williams] - and one of the greatest athletes of all time - was pretty special. My hat goes off to her for how she handled herself and how she handled the pressure."

The four-time Stanley Cup winner also praised her demeanour when speaking to the media, adding: "She handled herself with such poise, she was so humble, so appreciative.

"I don't think we could have a better hero in our country for young kids. She's truly remarkable and deserves all the credit she's getting."

