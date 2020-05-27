Tennis

Bianca Andreescu is a Canadian hero, says Wayne Gretsky

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation ceremony after winning the Women's Singles final against against Serena Williams of the United States on day thirteen of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie

Image credit: Getty Images

ByCarrie Dunn
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@carriesparkle

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu is the perfect hero for Canadian children - according to compatriot and ice hockey legend Wayne Gretsky.

She won her first Grand Slam as a teenager in September last year - defeating Serena Williams in the final - having already won the prestigious Indian Wells title a few months previously.

And Gretsky has been impressed both with her game and her attitude.

Tennis

Murray and Konta set for British Tour as elite-level tennis returns

23 MINUTES AGO

"I remember watching her first match [at Indian Wells] and thinking that's one of the hardest working athletes I've ever seen in my life,"

.

"She went on to win the tournament and then, at the US Open, to play in front of all those fans and everyone cheering the American girl [Williams] - and one of the greatest athletes of all time - was pretty special. My hat goes off to her for how she handled herself and how she handled the pressure."

The four-time Stanley Cup winner also praised her demeanour when speaking to the media, adding: "She handled herself with such poise, she was so humble, so appreciative.

"I don't think we could have a better hero in our country for young kids. She's truly remarkable and deserves all the credit she's getting."

Play Icon
WATCH

'Best and worst year of my life' - Andreescu on breakthorugh 2019

00:02:05

Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay week two - Vote on favourite finals, comebacks and controversies

4 HOURS AGO
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite men's semi-final at Roland-Garros

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Tennis

Murray and Konta set for British Tour as elite-level tennis returns

23 MINUTES AGO
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay week two - Vote on favourite finals, comebacks and controversies

4 HOURS AGO
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite men's semi-final at Roland-Garros

4 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Tiafoe aiming to build 'unbelievable legacy'

5 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

00:03:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

00:00:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Thiem salutes sensational Nadal dropshot

00:00:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

00:00:29
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Rugby

Pichot hails emerging nations, global calendar as key for World Rugby's future

14/04/2020 AT 12:00
Formula 1

Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car

16/08/2017 AT 17:08
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Formula 1

Sainz explains comment that angered Red Bull

08/07/2017 AT 09:13
Wimbledon

Federer: Murray is tired and struggling with injuries

23/06/2017 AT 08:18
Australian Open

Wawrinka and Tsonga argue in French – so what did they say?

24/01/2017 AT 08:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous article#YouSayWePlay week two - Vote on favourite finals, comebacks and controversies
Next articleMurray and Konta set for British Tour as elite-level tennis returns