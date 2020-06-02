Tennis

Federer, Djokovic, Nadal show support for ‘Blackout Tuesday’

Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic were among the sports stars showing their solidarity with ‘Blackout Tuesday’ across social media

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic were among the sports stars showing their solidarity with ‘Blackout Tuesday’ across social media.

The sporting world joined in on the blackout - which originated in the music industry - as protests across the USA continue following the death of George Floyd.

Tennis

Naomi Osaka adds voice to US protests: 'Silence is betrayal'

17 HOURS AGO

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic all posted the simple but powerful image on their respective Twitter and Instagram pages on Tuesday.

NBA star LeBron James and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford also posted the image.

On Monday, Naomi Osaka added her voice to protests, criticising people for tweeting more about lootings than Floyd’s death.

Osaka, who was born in Japan to a Haitian father and Japanese mother, has previously passed her time in quarantine posting lighthearted selfies in stylish clothes or by the side of a pool.

But her social media feed changed following Floyd's death, as she posted news footage of his death and the statement "There comes a time when silence is betrayal" as well as tweeting "Just because it doesn't happen to you doesn't mean it isn't happening."

"When you tweet about the lootings before you tweet about the death of an unarmed black man," she posted on Monday.

Additional reporting from Reuters

US Open

Cincinnati 'exploring options' amid report of US Open double-header in New York

2 HOURS AGO
Tennis
Tennis

How a practice match demolition showed Corretja that Kuerten was the real deal - Tennis Legends

6 HOURS AGO
