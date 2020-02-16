The eighth-ranked Briton defeated Andreas Seppi from Italy to win the title, his second ATP win.

Edmund won the first set courtest of a tie-break but Edmund held his nerve to edge it 7-5.

The second set was far easier when he demolished his opponent 6-1 in the second set.

Three break points for Edmund and a near-faultless win per centage on his first serve, with 11 aces, demonstrated his superiority.