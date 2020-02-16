Getty Images

Edmund wins New York Open title in straight sets

By Alexander Netherton

34 minutes agoUpdated 26 minutes ago

Great Britain's Kyle Edmund won the New York Open on Sunday evening.

The eighth-ranked Briton defeated Andreas Seppi from Italy to win the title, his second ATP win.

Edmund won the first set courtest of a tie-break but Edmund held his nerve to edge it 7-5.

The second set was far easier when he demolished his opponent 6-1 in the second set.

Three break points for Edmund and a near-faultless win per centage on his first serve, with 11 aces, demonstrated his superiority.

