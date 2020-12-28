Carla Suarez Navarro hopes to play professional tennis again in the second half of 2021 as she continues her treatment for cancer.

The 32-year-old Spaniard was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and has undergone chemotherapy as part of her treatment.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Suarez Navarro said that, “the treatment is responding and that is reason to be happy. I am in the final phase, I estimate that there is a month and a half left. I have three chemo sessions left, then we will have to see if we do radiotherapy or not. It is a disease in principle that when it ends it ends. It does not have to reproduce. I estimate that in February, if I don't have radiotherapy, I would be there.”

Thinking of the time of her diagnosis she said, “then I did not know if in 2021 I could play again or not. If the door was closed, I didn’t like saying goodbye like that.”

Suarez Navarro is already playing tennis again as she prepares for a return to the court.

“As time went by, I went to the gym, doing weights, regaining mobility in my arm, releasing it. One of those days I said, if I can do everything I'm doing, why can't I play tennis, which is what I've done all my life?

“I tried, with balls without pressure, with child's balls, soft, and the truth is that it went well, it didn't bother me, I am monitoring it and I am trying to play between two and three times a week. I try every time to raise the level a little more, but above all that it serves as a mental disconnection and physical activity. It is a relief, also because of Covid-19. Tennis is grateful, and it's what I know how to do and what I like.”

She explained her plans for the rest of her career, hoping to go out on a high.

“I would like to be able to play a Grand Slam, obviously in the second part of the season.

“And I'm watching to see if I qualify for the Olympics. The closing is at Roland Garros and I will not be able to play before, my rivals will have to classify me. If I make the list, I would like to go, be at the Tokyo Games.

“I have a protected ranking, number 68, and the cut must be between position 60 and 70. I also want to play some of the American tour, and that's it. The intention is to play three or four tournaments. Let's also see how the coronavirus issue evolves.”

