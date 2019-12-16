Wozniacki, a former World No.1 and Australian Open champion announced recently that she would end her career after the 2020 edition of the tournament in Melbourne, the scene of her greatest triumph, where she beat Simona Halep in a gripping final in 2018.

She will play against Serena Williams in a Copenhagen exhibition in May dubbed 'The Final One' and Mads Frederiksen, the director of the organising company, says demand was so high that the 11,500 tickets could have been sold twice over.

"The spectator interest is overwhelming," he said.

"Ticket sales were started on Tuesday morning. Already, there are only 1,600 tickets left and they are sold today. We have VIP tickets back to companies, and here we are also very interested.

"It is my clear opinion that we could have sold the double number of tickets. No doubt it will be the huge tribute of Caroline we had hoped for."