The third-seeded Garin prevailed 7-6(3) 7-5 to claim his fourth ATP Tour victory and second of the month.

Garin had made the final by defeating Croatian Borna Coric 6-4 7-5 in a rain-delayed semi-final that was completed on Sunday.

The victory came on the heels of Garin's three-set win over Diego Schwartzman in the Cordoba Open final earlier this month.

Mager was also playing his second match of the day, having outlasted Hungary's Attila Balazs 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(2) earlier.

Towering American Reilly Opelka beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in three sets to win his second career ATP Tour title at the Delray Beach Open in Florida.

The fourth-seeded Opelka clinched victory in style, pounding his 27th ace of the match down the centre line for a 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 triumph.

"I'm just really proud of the way I fought in the third set," Opelka said. "I got an early break and I broke again. Physically I was feeling pretty good. If he broke me and we had to play more tennis, I was fine."

Opelka won the first set after crushing a forehand at 6-5 to earn his third set point. A cross-court backhand passing shot that Nishioka couldn't handle ended the set and sent Opelka, sprinting to his chair, smacking his chest in celebration.

Nishioka forced a tie-break in the second, which he won when Opelka sent a groundstroke long.

But the Japanese player double faulted in the first game of the third set to give Opelka the break and the 22-year-old American finished off the match with his big ace.

"It's very tough to break his service games," Nishioka said. "In the third set a little bit I lost my mind and maybe he saw it, he came out and tried to be a little bit aggressive. It worked. That was key in this game."