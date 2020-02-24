Getty Images

Garin beats Mager to win Rio title, Opelka powers to Delray Beach Open win

By Eurosport UK via Reuters

Chile's Cristian Garin halted Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager's Rio Open run with a hard-fought victory in the final.

The third-seeded Garin prevailed 7-6(3) 7-5 to claim his fourth ATP Tour victory and second of the month.

Garin had made the final by defeating Croatian Borna Coric 6-4 7-5 in a rain-delayed semi-final that was completed on Sunday.

The victory came on the heels of Garin's three-set win over Diego Schwartzman in the Cordoba Open final earlier this month.

Mager was also playing his second match of the day, having outlasted Hungary's Attila Balazs 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(2) earlier.

Towering American Reilly Opelka beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in three sets to win his second career ATP Tour title at the Delray Beach Open in Florida.

The fourth-seeded Opelka clinched victory in style, pounding his 27th ace of the match down the centre line for a 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 triumph.

"I'm just really proud of the way I fought in the third set," Opelka said. "I got an early break and I broke again. Physically I was feeling pretty good. If he broke me and we had to play more tennis, I was fine."

Opelka won the first set after crushing a forehand at 6-5 to earn his third set point. A cross-court backhand passing shot that Nishioka couldn't handle ended the set and sent Opelka, sprinting to his chair, smacking his chest in celebration.

Nishioka forced a tie-break in the second, which he won when Opelka sent a groundstroke long.

But the Japanese player double faulted in the first game of the third set to give Opelka the break and the 22-year-old American finished off the match with his big ace.

"It's very tough to break his service games," Nishioka said. "In the third set a little bit I lost my mind and maybe he saw it, he came out and tried to be a little bit aggressive. It worked. That was key in this game."

