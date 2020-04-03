The double Wimbledon champion was hoping to make his first appearances of 2020 at the Miami Open after being forced to miss the early months of the year as he recovers from a series of hip problems that have blighted him since 2017.

However, with tennis suspended until at least the summer and the French Open and Olympics postponed and Wimbledon cancelled altogether, the 43-year-old says Murray's plans have been scuppered.

Andy and I were practising a couple of weeks ago on the hard, with the potential of playing Miami, but we were holding on [over a decision] after the Indian Wells event cancellation.

"We then practised on clay for some days, then bit by bit [the world] closed down. We will just have to wait and see when the restrictions lift for everyone.

“It’s a tough time for everyone, not just on the tennis court, but the whole world has come to a halt. I haven’t left the house for a couple of days, and I only leave to get food and exercise once per day…

"With Andy coming close to fitness, this virus was the last thing we wanted."

Furthermore, Delgado believes that logistical difficulties in staging a global sport mean that tennis could be suspended for a longer period than other sports.

"Tennis is a such an international, global sport, that it may take a while to get back: players, coaches, officials, sponsors and fans are all involved," says Delgado.

“It’s not like a domestic football league, where no one is needed to fly in or fly out."