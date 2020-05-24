British number one Dan Evans believes a US Open behind closed doors this year would be "iconic".

The US Tennis Association are hoping to play the tournament in New York from August 31, but will likely be a behind closed doors event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evans, who has reached the third round at Flushing Meadows three times in his career, believes the Grand Slam would still be an "amazing spectacle" for tennis fans.

"Me, personally, I would love it to go ahead," Evans told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I think it would send out a real statement that we can get back going.

"It could be an amazing spectacle that tennis goes ahead with no-one in the stadium, and everybody watching on telly.

Arthur Ashe Stadium being empty, and Federer and Nadal or whoever playing the final would be so strange, but it would also be iconic. How good that would look in years to come.

The USTA are expected to make a decision at the end of June over whether the tournament can feasibly take place this year.

Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time in its history this year due to coronavirus.

The 30-year-old has also backed plans by Jamie Murray for a behind-closed-doors exhibition event, including leading British players, in London this summer.

"It's great what Jamie's doing," Evans added.

"He's represented Britain for so long in the Davis Cup, and this is just another thing that says: 'I really am a team player.'

"He's trying to help the British players, and get a tournament on at a time where we could really do with some tennis."

