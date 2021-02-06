British number one Dan Evans raced past Jeremy Chardy 6-2 6-2 in 60 minutes to reach the final of the Murray River Open.

The eighth seed beat France's Chardy in straight sets in Melbourne to reach the third ATP Tour final of his career.

He will play Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, who was similarly swift in dispatching rising French player Corentin Moutet 6-1 6-2.

British number one Evans will begin his Australian Open campaign against compatriot Cameron Norrie on Tuesday.

He played two matches on Friday, overcoming both Marcos Giron and Borna Coric to set up the clash with Chardy.

"I was a little tired after yesterday so I was pretty happy with my concentration to come out and back yesterday up," Evans said.

Evans has yet to win an ATP Tour event and has not previously played rising star Auger-Aliassime in singles.

