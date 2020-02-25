The 29-year-old found himself behind in each of his three sets against the Italian but robustly hung on to claim a victory of 3-6 6-4 7-5 and pick up his fourth win against a top-20 player this season.

Evans struggled through the opening set and fell 4-0 behind against 11th-ranked Fognini, before recovering his form to recover from 3-1 down in the second set and get a foothold in the match.

It took a sixth match point in the third set for world number 37 Evans to finally see off the Italian, with the match wrapping up in two hours and 38 minutes.

"It's great to get through the tight ones, especially against someone as good as Fabio," Evans said afterwards.