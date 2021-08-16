Daniil Medvedev beat Reilly Opelka in the Canadian Open final to win his 12th ATP tour title.

The Russian, who was a US Open runner-up in 2019 and semi-finalist in 2020, goes into the final Grand Slam of the year in good form after beating his American opponent 6-4, 6-3 in 85 minutes.

It is the 25-year-old's fourth Masters 1000 title and says doing so is an "untouchable achievement".

”I could not have dreamt of [this] at one point,” the world number two said in his on-court interview.

"With Masters, with Novak [Djokovic] and Rafael [Nadal] playing, it seemed like an untouchable achievement.

"Now I have four wins in five finals, which is a good score. I am just happy. I want to achieve more. I am really happy I achieved this in Canada.

"Even today, he [Opelka] showed up, he played some really good points. He was fighting until the end, he saved break points in crucial moments. Playing your first [Masters 1000] final is not easy. I played my first in Canada and won only three games.

Playing Canada and Cincinnati, the goal is to win as many matches as possible. I was able to do it two years ago and I will try and do it again."

Opelka called Medvedev's performance "flawless".

"He [Medvedev] was flawless," Opelka said.

"I had one chance to break early. I don't think that would have changed much because he was in so many of my service games. When I hit some big shots, he countered well and it was very tough to disrupt him at all."

On the women's side Camila Giorgi won the biggest title of her career as she shocked Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova to win 6-3 7-5 in Montreal.

It took the world number 74 one hour and 40 minutes to win her first tour victory since 2019 having already impressively knocked out Elise Mertens, Petra Kvitova and Coco Gauff en route to the trophy.

The Italian becomes the lowest-ranked champion in Canada since 80th-ranked Serena Williams took the title in 2011.

For Pliskova it was her third defeat in a final this season having also lost in Rome and at Wimbledon.

