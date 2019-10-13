Getty Images
Medvedev thrashes Zverev to win second Masters title
Daniil Medvedev completed a dream run through the Shanghai Masters as he beat Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-1 to win his second 1000-level tournament of the year.
The Russian was anilihated in his first-ever Masters final against Rafael Nadal in Canada, winning just three games, but then beat David Goffin in Cincinnati and once again looked completely at home at the highest level this time.
Since reaching the US Open final, Medvedev has now won 18 consecutive sets of tennis, needing just 77 minutes to dispatch Zverev, who never led in his sixth Masters final.
