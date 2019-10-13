The Russian was anilihated in his first-ever Masters final against Rafael Nadal in Canada, winning just three games, but then beat David Goffin in Cincinnati and once again looked completely at home at the highest level this time.

Since reaching the US Open final, Medvedev has now won 18 consecutive sets of tennis, needing just 77 minutes to dispatch Zverev, who never led in his sixth Masters final.

More to follow.