Tennis

Djokovic relishing fan influx at charity tournament

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Novak Djokovic | Tennis | ESP Player Feature

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
41 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

World number one Novak Djokovic is looking forward to returning to action in front of fans at the Serb's charity tennis tournament in Belgrade this weekend.

  • Thiem joins Ultimate Tennis Showdown
  • Mouratoglou: I had to reject 'risky' Serena rules for Ultimate Tennis Showdown
  • What is the Adria Tour featuring Djokovic? And how will it work?

The first leg of Djokovic's Adria Tour is being held at his tennis complex by the Danube River, with Germany's Alexander Zverev, Austrian Dominic Thiem and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov arriving for the event.

US Open

Collins slams Djokovic's U.S. Open concerns over COVID-19 protocols

YESTERDAY AT 07:53

Fans will be able to attend despite the COVID-19 pandemic after the government lifted its ban on outdoor public gatherings.

"We have different circumstances and measures (to other countries) so it’s very difficult to think of international standards (regarding the pandemic)," Djokovic told a news conference.

Play Icon
WATCH

Berrettini talks Player Relief Fund, dream wins and heroes - Tennis Legends

00:39:40

"We’ve had better numbers compared to some other countries. Of course, lives have been lost and that’s horrible to see, in the region and worldwide. But life goes on and we as athletes are looking forward to competing.

"You can also criticise us and say this is maybe dangerous but it’s not up to me to make the calls what is right or wrong health-wise. We are doing what the Serbian government is telling us and hopefully we soon will get back on tour collectively."

Serbia, with 12,175 registered COVID-19 cases and 252 deaths, has lifted the ban on outdoor public gatherings. Some 25,000 fans turned up at Belgrade's soccer derby on Wednesday.

Djokovic said last week that proposed safety protocols at the U.S. Open, scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, were so extreme it would be impossible to participate and world number seven Zverev backed up his concerns.

"Everyone wants to compete at a Grand Slam if possible, but with the circumstances now it will be very difficult," the 23-year-old said from Hamburg.

Play Icon
WATCH

Matteo Berrettini addresses Player Relief Fund controversy - Tennis Legends

00:02:32

"You’d have to stay at JFK Airport in quarantine for two weeks and that means coming two weeks in advance as you wouldn’t be able to play straight away. You’re also not allowed to go anywhere except the stadium and the hotel.

"No spectators, no on-site locker rooms, showers, or food. We’re only allowed to take one person with us. My opinion is that not a lot of players would feel comfortable in that environment."

Several thousand fans are expected to throng the makeshift stands at Djokovic's complex over the weekend and Thiem said he was delighted to be part of the event.

"It’s amazing that we will play in front of a crowd again and get that atmosphere back so I really can’t wait for tomorrow," he said.

Tennis

What is the Adria Tour featuring Djokovic? And how will it work?

YESTERDAY AT 17:55
US Open

Collins criticises Djokovic – ‘Easy to turn down US Open if you’ve earned $150m’

10/06/2020 AT 16:43
Related Topics
TennisNovak Djokovic
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Tennis

Djokovic relishing fan influx at charity tournament

AN HOUR AGO
Tennis

Women's tennis in great spot, men need new champions - Cahill

4 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Women's game in great spot, men need new champions - Cahill

4 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Thiem joins Ultimate Tennis Showdown

7 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

Berrettini talks Player Relief Fund, dream wins and heroes - Tennis Legends

00:39:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'I have to answer from my heart' - Berrettini on his dream tournament to win

00:00:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Crazy and inspiring' - Berrettini reflects on Italian success

00:03:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Matteo Berrettini addresses Player Relief Fund controversy - Tennis Legends

00:02:32
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

10/06/2020 AT 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

10/06/2020 AT 12:30
Play Icon
Football

Soccer-Vietnam at the Asian Cup

29/12/2018 AT 09:00
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Horse Racing

Churchill and Order Of St George head stellar line-up at Longines Irish Champions Weekend

08/09/2017 AT 20:14
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
US Open

Keys demolishes Vandeweghe to set up final showdown with Stephens

08/09/2017 AT 01:49
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleDjokovic relishing fan influx at charity tournament