Several leading players have signed up to play in special tennis events to take place behind closed doors in Berlin in July, including Dominic Thiem, Elina Svitolina and Nick Kyrgios.

A total of six men and six women will compete on grass at the Steffi Graff Stadium from July 13-15, before moving on to a hard court erected in a hangar at Tempelhof Airport from July 17-19.

Among those signed up to play include several of the sport's household names, including Roland Garros and Australian Open finalist Thiem, Kyrgios and home hopes will be in the hands of Alex Zverev.

Tennis ATP players who complain about equal pay are 'weak', says Pliskova 9 HOURS AGO

Svitolina and Kiki Bertens will headline the women's field and will be joined by German duo Andrea Petkovic and Julia Goerges. The full field for both draws will be revealed in due course.

Play Icon WATCH Tennis Legends: Who will dominate when tennis returns? 00:04:29

“I am curious to see where I stand with my tennis,” said Zverev.

“I’ve been practicing hard, but it’s going to be my first time playing a competitive event in a long time. It’s going to be exciting to play on two different surfaces in seven days.”

Both the WTA and ATP tours remain suspended until at least July due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Wimbledon having been cancelled for the first time since the Second World War due to the outbreak.

Tennis Fognini undergoes surgery on both ankles 10 HOURS AGO