Tennis

Tennis news - 'Easily the biggest win of my life' - Taylor Fritz on beating Alexander Zverev at Indian Wells

Speaking after his memorable win at Indian Wells rising American star Taylor Fritz said that the victory was 'easily the biggest win of my life.' Fritz lost the first set 6-4 but roared back to win the next two 6-3, 7-6(3) to round off a hugely impressive victory for him. (Credit for video to Amazon Prime Sport)

00:01:39, an hour ago