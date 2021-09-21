Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic which gets underway next week.

The 18-year-old Brit stunned the tennis world by fighting through qualifying to win the US Open in her maiden appearance at the Grand Slam.

Raducanu is expected to make her on-court return at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, USA which starts on October 4.

Coco Gauff, last year's Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and US Open semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka have also withdrawn from the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, which is being held as a WTA 500 tournament for the first time this year with prize money of £413,767 up for grabs.

The top seed for the tournament is world number four Elina Svitolina with former Wimbledon champion Garbine Mugurza the second seed.

Kim Clijsters has taken a wild card for the tournament which will be the Belgian's first competitive appearance on the women's tour since last year's US Open.

Raducanu only made her WTA tour debut at the Nottingham Open in June.

Her triumph at Flushing Meadows saw her become the first British woman to win a major title for 44 years since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977.

