Judy Murray hopes to use the ‘massive opportunity’ arising from Emma Raducanu’s US Open win to attract more young girls to the sport.

The mother of Andy and Jamie Murray was at Mile End Primary School in Aberdeen as part of the Battle of the Brits community programme.

She has overseen both of her children winning Grand Slam events at either singles or doubles, and Raducanu matched that with a record-breaking win at Flushing Meadows, aged just 18.

Tennis Raducanu to return in October, pulls out of Chicago WTA event 9 HOURS AGO

Speaking to the BBC, she said: “It was an incredible success. It really came out of nowhere, and it will provide a massive inspiration. I think for grassroots tennis to grow, and especially for girls’ tennis, to have a teen role model, it couldn’t be better for getting more girls involved in playing the game.”

Murray explained she wanted to attract more people like Raducanu to the sport, saying: “So we’re hoping lots of the girls that are here today at Mile End Primary will be inspired by what she did and want to play our wonderful sport.

We have to take advantage of the massive opportunity that Emma’s success and her profile and the excitement that that has brought.

"Therefore events like this where you take your sport into the communities and you let people try it. You make it easy, you make it fun, and you make it colourful.

“Hopefully we grow the numbers and we get many, many more kids playing tennis across Scotland.”

Tennis Murray will not be 'wading in' with advice for Raducanu 21 HOURS AGO