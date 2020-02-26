On the back of claiming his fourth top-20 scalp of the season after edging out Fabio Fognini less than 24 hours before, Evans initially struggled to get going in the first set but fought back from 5-2 to claim the first set.

He started the second set with a break but Herbert fought back by winning six of the next eight games to force the tie into a deciding set.

A tie-break was needed to decide the clash and, having trailed 4-6 and 6-7, Evans showed spirit and determination to battle to a 7-5 3-6 7-6 (9-7) victory in two hours and 46 minutes.

Evans' delight was there for all to see as he fist-pumped the air after being on the brink of defeat three times before taking the tie.

The 29-year-old faces Russian sixth seed Andrey Rublev in the quarter final after he defeated Filip Krajinovic in two sets.