Team World were left to rue missed opportunities, having converted just one of 16 break points and missing six second-set points.

Eventually Federer held his nerve to serve the match out and seal a 6-3, 7-5 victory.

"All of us tennis players travel around the world for 10, 11 months of the year," the Swiss told his home crowd in Geneva.

"There’s no place like playing at home, so this is a very special night for me."

Zverev struggled at times in the match but says he was grateful for the help provided by his European team-mates Federer and Rafael Nadal.:

"I had two great coaches, one on the court and one of the sideline telling me what to do every point,” he said.

"It was perfect. I could shut down my brain a little bit and do what they told me. They’re the two greatest of all time and I’m going to listen to them."