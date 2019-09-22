With 13 needed for victory, the World team led by John McEnroe now hold an 11-10 lead over Bjorn Borg's European side.

A meeting between world number six Alexander Zverev and Canada's Milos Raonic (world number 24) will now decide the third edition of the Laver Cup.

In a match with few break opportunities, Federer secured the crucial advantage in the fifth game of the first set to the delight of long-time nemesis Rafa Nadal watching at courtside.

Isner's best chance came in the last game of the second set when he forged his lone break point of the match, but the Swiss master held out and then dominated the tie break.

The win was especially impressive for Roger Federer as he played doubles earlier on Sunday, a match Europe lost in three sets after Rafa Nadal pulled out with a wrist injury and had to be replaced by Stefanos Tsitsipas.