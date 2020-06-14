Tennis

Adria Tour round-up: Krajinovic overcomes Troicki, Milojevic sees off Lajovic

Krajinovic

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

Filip Krajinovic, who beat Novak Djokovic on Saturday, grabs his second win of the Adria Tour after beating Viktor Troicki 4-0 4-3 (7-5) on Sunday afternoon.

Krajinovic, who stunned Djokovic with a 4-2 victory, stormed into a 4-0 lead in the opening set with Troicki failing to make an impact.

And it looked as though world number 32 Krajinovic would walk the second set, too, after taking a 3-1 lead in the first-to-four format, but Troicki saved two match points in games five and six to force a tie-break.

But Krajinovic went on to win from 4-1 down with a brilliant return of serve on match point.

Nikola Milojevic saw off compatriot and 23rd seed Dusan Lajovic 4-3 (7-0) in Sunday's opening match. Milojevic, ranked 145th in the world, emerged victorious in the Fast4 contest in a dominant tie-break, taking it without a response from his higher-ranked opponent.

With the match in Milojevic's sights at 3-2 up, Lajovic broke in game six on his second break point to force a tie-break after 30 minutes at the Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade - where crowds are permitted to attend.

However, Milojevic made light work of the tie break to seal the win at the exhibition tournament.

