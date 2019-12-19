The 25-year-old had surgery on her hip in June last year and returned to the tennis circuit in February, but she was forced to retire from a match in April due to injury.

Robson has struggled with injuries throughout her career. She suffered a wrist problem in 2014 which kept her out for 17 months and currently has long-standing hip issues to contend with.

The former world number 27, who reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2013, has undergone hip surgery again to try and "fix the pain".

She posted on Instagram: "One more op for luck... After months of struggling through all the rehab and treatments available, a decision was made this week to have another hip surgery & try fix the pain for good.

"Very much hope to be back on court soon but in the meantime I can’t wait to walk my dog without limping. Small victories"