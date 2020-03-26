The UNICEF ambassador for Serbia was part of a team that helped secure a total of 50 ventilators for the country.

A donation from company Nordeus and its employees secured 15 ventilators and Ivanovic was one of another group of donars that secured an additional 35.

Protective equipment and kits worth over half a million dollars were also ordered, according to a report on UNICEF's website.

The statement said:

" The first part of the delivery of personal protective equipment, including masks, protective suits, visor goggles and gloves, for healthcare professionals is expected this week, as is the first contingent of 1,700 hygiene kits for the most vulnerable families with children. "

"Fifty respirators, protective equipment and hygiene kits, worth over $500,000, have been ordered.

"One of the key elements of UNICEF's global mandate is to respond to emergency situations with its expertise and operational experience. UNICEF in Serbia, by its rapid response, is contributing to efforts to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the lives of children, young people and their families.

"Solidarity in difficult times is crucial in order to tackle the challenges we all face together."

32-year-old Ivanovic is a former world number one tennis player and won the French Open in 2008.