Garbine Muguruza says she is targeting Olympic glory and hopes to team up with Rafael Nadal in the mixed doubles tournament this year.

Nadal, who has won 20 Grand Slams and the Olympics twice, was due to play as Muguruza's partner in the Rio 2016 Olympics but had to pull out due to fatigue.

Muguruza, who won Wimbledon in 2017 and the French Open in 2016, says she is hoping to convince the 34-year-old to be her doubles partner in Tokyo this summer.

"Winning all four Grand Slams, an Olympic medal, and playing mixed doubles with Nadal at the Games," Muguruza told AS when asked about her aspirations for 2021.

"The most special thing is sharing the successes."

Muguruza has competed in one Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, but she lost to Puerto Rico's Monica Puig, who went on to win gold, in the third round.

The 27-year-old is expected to compete in Abu Dhabi from January 5-13 before heading to Melbourne for the rescheduled Australian Open which will take place from February 8 to 21 live on Eurosport and the Eurosport app.

