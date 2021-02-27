Veteran Frenchman Gilles Simon has said he is taking an indefinite break from the ATP tour out of concern for his mental health.

The 36-year-old, who reached a career-high singles ranking of six in 2009 but is now ranked 68, won the last of his 14 titles on the men's tour in 2018.

Australian Open ‘What am I doing here?’ - Tsitsipas gives hilarious and ‘awkward’ interview 09/02/2021 AT 11:50

"With my heart not being there to travel and play in these conditions, I unfortunately have to take a break in order to preserve myself mentally," Simon wrote on Twitter.

Hopefully my morale picks up as soon as possible.

Highlights | Stefanos Tsitsipas - Gilles Simon

Australian Open Tsitsipas drops just four games to breeze past Simon 09/02/2021 AT 09:12