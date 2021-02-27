Veteran Frenchman Gilles Simon has said he is taking an indefinite break from the ATP tour out of concern for his mental health.
The 36-year-old, who reached a career-high singles ranking of six in 2009 but is now ranked 68, won the last of his 14 titles on the men's tour in 2018.
"With my heart not being there to travel and play in these conditions, I unfortunately have to take a break in order to preserve myself mentally," Simon wrote on Twitter.
Hopefully my morale picks up as soon as possible.
