After footballer Gerard Pique and his Kosmos Tennis group took over the Davis Cup, the ATP immediately launched their own team tennis competition - the ATP Cup, played in Australia at the start of the year, and replacing the popular mixed event, the Hopman Cup.

And the self-appointed Commissioner of Tennis John McEnroe thinks there are too many competitions - and too many people trying to run the sport.

"The best solution would be a merger between the two competitions [ATP Cup and Davis Cup]," argued Boris Becker.

McEnroe was sceptical that such an agreement would happen, but Mats Wilander said that it was a possibility, adding: "They will do it for the game of tennis...the game we all love."

Becker was enthusiastic with his praise for the ATP Cup, which he described as "clearly the strongest event".

And McEnroe was loath to even call the Davis Cup by its traditional name, referring to it as "the Pique Cup" and listing its flaws - "matches late into the night, few people in the stands."

Alex Corretja - a proud Spaniard - was quick to step in and contradict him: "Yes, but there were emotions. When Spain won, the crowd went crazy."