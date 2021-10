Tennis

Tennis news - Highlights: Taylor Fritz stuns Alexander Zverev to reach semi-finals at Indian Wells

Watch the highlights from the Indian Wells quarter-finals where local hero Taylor Fritz produced a stunning performance to beat Olympic champion Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) to reach the semi-finals. In the final four he will face Nikoloz Basilashvili for a chance to play in the final and for the trophy. (Credit Amazon Prime Sport)

00:01:32, an hour ago