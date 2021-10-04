Dominic Thiem has announced that he will not need to undergo surgery on his injured wrist.

The 28-year-old has not played since injuring his wrist at the Mallorca Championships on June 22 and has already confirmed he will not return to the court this year.

However, he says he has received “very good news” that he will not need surgery.

“I had a very important day today,” he said on Twitter. “I was in Belgium to decide if I needed surgery for my wrist or not, and luckily I had very good news. I won’t need surgery, it’s looking stable and it’s looking good.

“he next week I have to make it more flexible and strengthen my wrist and do everything to prepare to slowly start playing tennis again. I am looking forward so much to that.

“It has been a long time without the racket and I honestly miss it. A huge thanks to all the fans who supported me during the long months and weeks, I don’t think I would have made it through without you. Big thank you and I see you soon.”

Thiem said his recovery was going well until he suffered a setback in practice.

He has a 9-9 record this season with his best result coming at the Madrid Open, where he made the semi-finals.

