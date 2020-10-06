Roger Federer appears poised to return for the 2021 Australian Open, and Eurosport experts Alex Corretja and Tim Henman could not be more excited.

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley declared on Sunday that Federer and Serena Williams will take part in the 2021 edition of the year's first Grand Slam in Melbourne.

Federer reached the semi-finals of this year's Australian Open before the 20-times Grand Slam winner missed the rest of the season after undergoing a second procedure on his right knee.

"Roger this morning just confirmed publicly he'll be here," Tiley told Channel Nine, and Henman and Corretja shared in his excitement.

'I'm so excited I'm about to cry!' - Federer's return delights Corretja and Henman

Henman said: "It's massive. I still think he's the biggest draw card in our sport.

"He's been out of action for so long, so fingers crossed he is going through his rehab process but it is really exciting when you hear him say that he is keen to get back out there.

"Fingers crossed everything can go according to plan for the Australian Open."

Corretja added: "We've been really missing Roger. Only by seeing him walking next to you, it makes you feel as though something is going to happen.

I'm so excited I'm about to cry! When you see him playing there is just something so good about it.

"He is going to turn 40 next year, but still he has the will to go and play and show us that he is capable of winning Slams.

"So hopefully he is going to recover very well and just go and play his tennis."

