The ATP and WTA tennis tours have been postponed until June 7 due to the coronavirus outbreak with the French Open now set to take commence on September 20, just one week after the US Open is due to finish.

FIT President Angelo Binaghi is hoping that the Internazionali BNL d’Italia could be held in the week leading up to the clay grand slam tournament.

”We plan to reschedule the Internazionali d’Italia this year,” Binaghi told Sky Sports 24.

"We would like to be one of the lead up events for the French Open.

" We would like to have it in Rome, but are willing to have it at any time, and on any surface. "

Italy is one of the worst affected countries in the world for coronavirus with over 59,000 cases and around 5,500 deaths.