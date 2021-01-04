Jamie Murray is yet to make up his mind as he contemplates taking part in the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The event was rescheduled for this year after the 2020 dates were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WTA Cincinnati Serena dominates in return at Cincinnati Masters 14/08/2018 AT 01:30

The 34-year-old Scottish doubles specialist - he has seven Grand Slams to his name - is due to compete in the Australian Open in February with long-time partner Bruno Soares.

With the world and tennis in flux due to the coronavirus pandemic, Murray is not yet sure of his plans for the year.

Asked by BBC Scotland's Sportsound about taking part in the Olympics, he said: "That is a good question. We'll see."

He continued: "It's a bit different with tennis and also with all the issues with the calendar.

"I have been three times before and while I've been very fortunate to be part of it, personally it has never worked out for me in terms of results or performances. But who knows, maybe Tokyo will be fourth time lucky."

'Murray is great!' - Halep judges tennis stars' football skills

Murray was pleased to be back in tandem with erstwhile partner Soares for the Australian Open.

"It wasn't really something I expected or was looking at," said Murray.

"Then right at the end of the season there were a few changes, Bruno was available and I put it out there to see if he was keen. Thankfully he was."

Murray will also feature in the mixed doubles, swapping out Soares for American Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

"We've won a couple of US Opens, so we've done well and hopefully can get a crack at four events this year and pick up some more trophies," Murray explained.

Wimbledon Wimbledon's head groundsman defends state of courts 08/07/2017 AT 18:06