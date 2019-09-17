The Murray family have been at the centre of tennis success in the UK for more than a decade with Andy's 2012 US Open victory ending a 76-year wait for a British male Grand Slam champion.

Murray went on to win Wimbledon twice and became the first Brit male or female to reach world No 1, spending a total of 41 weeks atop the rankings.

He also, along with brother Jamie, led his country to Davis Cup glory in 2015, winning all 11 of his matches throughout the tournament.

However, Jamie believes the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) have not sufficiently taken advantage of his brother's success.

"Things could have been better over the last 10 years to make the most of what certainly Andy has been achieving," he told STV.

"Up here Tennis Scotland are trying their best to take things forward.

"You've got to be patient with planning, certainly for some of the indoor centres they want to get over the line to get built, and that takes time.

"We haven't always had the best deal from the money that the LTA gets and how they hand that out to Tennis Scotland."

Between them, across singles and doubles, the Murray brothers have 10 Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals.

And Murray believes those achievements alone should merit more money being funneled into Scottish tennis as a reward for the successes.

"I think [Scotland deserves more funding], certainly from what we've achieved over the last however many years, going back to our junior days of playing," Murray added.

"If you think about the Scottish players that have represented us in the Davis Cup and won ties, I would say they do.

" We're a country after all, not a county. "

"Also, we need to make sure up here we have a proper plan in place that's going to appeal to the LTA, [so that they can say] 'if we do give you this money it's going to be well spent'."