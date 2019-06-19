The British No 1 was behind from the first game when she was broken by the Latvian and simply could not get back into the first set.

She lost her serve in the third game of the second set but managed to break back for 3-3. However, frustratingly for her she then handed over another break, which proved decisive.

Ostapenko the French Open champion will now face Margarita Gasparyan or Petra Martic in the next round.