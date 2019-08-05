Yastremska, ranked 33 in the world, squandered four match points but took her fifth opportunity, dispatching Konta before the local time had barely passed noon on the Toronto hardcourt.

The result avenged Yastremska's loss to Konta when the pair previously met at Eastbourne in late June.

Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska made light work of KontaPA Sport

The 19-year-old from Odessa is having a breakout season after claiming two titles and producing a spirited run to the last 16 at Wimbledon.

There was another minor upset when 76th-ranked American Jennifer Brady defeated 50th-ranked Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-1 6-2.

At least a couple of matches went according to form. Swiss 11th seed Belinda Benic, the 2015 champion, beat Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-2 6-1, while 20th-ranked Belgian Elise Mertens outlasted Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 3-6 6-3 6-1.