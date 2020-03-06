The British number one sealed victory in one hour 47 minutes against the world number 91, who had herself beaten Brit Heather Watson in three sets in the previous round.

Konta, who is seeded second in the tournament, came through her first meeting with the 32-year-old with little trouble, and will play her last-eight match against the 18-year-old Russian Potapova on Friday.

She had already knocked out Kim Clijsters in straight sets, but against Maria failed on 10 occasions to take break points as the first set went to a tie-break. She wrapped up the second with a single break.

Her next opponent Potapova beat Tamara Zidansek 1-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 to progress.

Meanwhile in the Challenger Series event in Indian Wells, Britain's Katie Boulter lost 6-3 6-3 to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in the last 16.